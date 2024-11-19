Area Manager B2B - Hubli

Entity:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We are currently looking for A rea Manager B2B - Hubli and details mentioned below:

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Let me tell you about the role!

• The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market. This role holder will also sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our Distributor network and direct accounts.

What you will deliver:

• Workshop development:

o Work with Key Account sales team and planning team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

o Understand Key Account sales contract terms, policy and agreed offer

o Support to prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer under mentorship.

• Workshop management:

o Understand and build relationship with customer in order to gain dedication for the activities proposed.

o Support to implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

o Support to defend and grow existing customer through needs based and effective use of our offer under mentorship.

o Holds regular meetings to agree and track KPIs with customers.

o Coordinate with Key Account team on workshop activation planning for responsible area

• Manage designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.

o Customer and market insights: manage an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

o Understand competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent the company improve our approach.

Heavy Duty

o Maximize profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

o Work with Distributor sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments.

o Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects

What you will need to be successful