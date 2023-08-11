Area Manager B2B - Jaipur

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market. This role holder will also sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our Distributor network and direct accounts.

Key Accountabilities

Workshop development:

Work with Key Account sales team and planning team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

Understand Key Account sales contract terms, policy and agreed offer

Support to prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer under guidance.

Workshop management:

Understand and build relationship with customer in order to gain commitment for the activities proposed.

Support to implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

Support to defend and grow existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer under guidance.

Holds regular meetings to agree and track KPIs with customers.

Coordinate with Key Account team on workshop activation planning for responsible area

Manage designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.

Customer and market insights: manage an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

Understand customer needs and competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent “voice of customer” in the company in order to improve our approach.

Heavy Duty

Maximize profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

Work with Distributor sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in HD strategic segments

Bachelor’s degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred with 8+ years of experience



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.