Area Manager B2B - Mumbai 2

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking dedicated experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your outstanding perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Area Manager B2B based at Mumbai and details mentioned.

Let me tell you about the role!

The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration,and training etc. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market. This role holder will also sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our Distributor network and direct accounts.

What you will deliver :



Workshop development: Work with team and planning team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

Understand Key Account sales contract terms, policy and agreed offer

Support to prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer under mentorship.

Workshop management: Understand and build relationship with customer in order to gain dedication for the activities proposed.

Support to implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

Support to defend and grow existing customer through needs based and effective use of our offer under mentorship.

Holds regular meetings to agree and track KPIs with customers.

Coordinate with team on workshop activation planning for responsible area

Manage designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.

Customer and market insights: manage an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

Understand competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent in the company improve our approach.

Heavy Duty: Improve profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD including both direct and indirect sales model.

Work with Distributor sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects



What you will need to be successful:

Experience in handling global or regional / trans-national key accounts

Ability to demonstrate gravitas and proven credibility as a sales professional.

Ability to operate at a senior level within customer organisations and handle stakeholders effectively.

Ability to think strategically and translate into opportunities and solutions for mutual benefit with the assigned accounts

Extensive knowledge and experience and Franchised dealer environment.

Intimate knowledge value chain and the global motor industry; this would include awareness of differing cultures and business ethics within the global automotive arena.

Education : University degree or equivalent

Required Skill set:

Partnership and Team working – Skilful

Wise Decisions – Skilful

Lubes Specific - Innovation – Skilful

Industry/Sector Understanding: Mastery

Customer Insights: Skilful

Strategy development: Skilful

Strategic thinking: Skilful

Measuring Sales & Marketing Success: Mastery

Negotiating skills: Skilful.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.

Experience

8+ years sales & marketing experience.

Skills & Proficiencies

Good implementation capability and customer management capabilities

A good communicator and team worker with the ability and willingness to work closely with others.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.