Customers & Products



Sales Group



About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Area Manager B2B based at Ahmedabad details mentioned below:

Role Synopsis:

The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market. This role holder will also sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our Distributor network and direct accounts.

What you will deliver !!

Workshop development:

Work with Key Account sales team and planning team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

Understand Key Account sales contract terms, policy and agreed offer

Support to prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer under guidance.

Workshop management:

Understand and build relationship with customer in order to gain commitment for the activities proposed.

Support to implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

Support to defend and grow existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer under guidance.

Holds regular meetings to agree and track critical metrics with customers.

Coordinate with Key Account team on workshop activation planning for responsible area

Manage designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.

Customer and market insights: manage an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

Understand customer needs and competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent “voice of customer” in the company in order to improve our approach.

Heavy Duty

Enhance profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

Work with Distributor sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in HD strategic segments.

Experience and Qualifications

Education

Bachelor’s degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.

Experience

3+ years sales & marketing experience.

Skills & Competencies

Good implementation capability and customer management capabilities

A good communicator and team worker with the ability and willingness to work closely with others.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.