Area Manager B2B - Udaipur

The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market. This role holder will also sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our Distributor network and direct accounts.
Bachelor’s or equivalent degree, with major of sales & marketing related is helpful.
3+ years sales & marketing experience.
Good implementation capability and customer management capabilities
A good communicator and team worker with the ability and willingness to work closely with others.
Experience in leading global or regional / trans-national key accounts
Ability to demonstrate gravitas and shown credibility as a sales professional.
Ability to operate at a senior level within customer organisations and handle partners efficiently.
Ability to think strategically and translate into opportunities and solutions for mutual benefit with the assigned accounts
Extensive knowledge and experience of the OEM and Franchised dealer environment.
Intimate knowledge of the OEM value chain and the global motor industry; this would include awareness of differing cultures and business ethics within the global automotive arena.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
