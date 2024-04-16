Area Manager B2B - Udaipur

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Job Summary:

The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market. This role holder will also sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our Distributor network and direct accounts.

Key Accountabilities:

Workshop development:

Work with Key Account sales team and planning team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

Understand Key Account sales contract terms, policy and agreed offer

Support to prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer under mentorship.

Workshop management:

Understand and establish relationship with customer to gain dedication for the activities proposed.

Support to implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

Support to defend and grow existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer under mentorship.

Holds regular meetings to agree and supervise critical metrics with customers.

Coordinate with Key Account team on workshop activation planning for responsible area

Handle designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.

Customer and market insights: handle an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

Understand customer needs and competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent “voice of customer” in the company in order to improve our approach.

Heavy Duty

Improve profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

Work with Distributor sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in HD strategic segments.

Experience and Qualification:

Bachelor’s or equivalent degree, with major of sales & marketing related is helpful.

3+ years sales & marketing experience.

Skills & Proficiencies

Good implementation capability and customer management capabilities

A good communicator and team worker with the ability and willingness to work closely with others.

Experience in leading global or regional / trans-national key accounts

Ability to demonstrate gravitas and shown credibility as a sales professional.

Ability to operate at a senior level within customer organisations and handle partners efficiently.

Ability to think strategically and translate into opportunities and solutions for mutual benefit with the assigned accounts

Extensive knowledge and experience of the OEM and Franchised dealer environment.

Intimate knowledge of the OEM value chain and the global motor industry; this would include awareness of differing cultures and business ethics within the global automotive arena.

Required Skills:

Partnership and Team working – Skilful

Wise Decisions – Skilful

Lubes Specific - Innovation – Skilful

Knowledge and understanding - Industry/Sector Understanding: Mastery

Knowledge and understanding - Customer Insights: Skilful

Sales & marketing planning - Strategy development: Skilful

Sales & marketing planning - Strategic thinking: Skilful

Sales & marketing implementation - Measuring Sales & Marketing Success: Mastery

Sales & marketing implementation – Negotiating skills: Skilful.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.