Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Area Manager Branded Workshop- East based at Kolkata with details mentioned below:



The incumbent will be responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Key Accountabilities: