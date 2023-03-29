Area Manager- Patna

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Area Manager B2B based at Patna with details mentioned below:



The role is accountable for delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc. An information source of the latest “voice of customer”, the competitor activities and the change of local market. This role holder will also sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our Distributor network and direct accounts.





Role & Responsibilities:



Workshop development:

Work with Key Account sales team and planning team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

Understand Key Account sales contract terms, policy and agreed offer

Support to prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer under guidance.

Understand and build relationship with customer in order to gain commitment for the activities proposed.

Support to implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

Support to defend and grow existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer under guidance.

Holds regular meetings to agree and track KPIs with customers.

Coordinate with Key Account team on workshop activation planning for responsible area

Manage designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.

Customer and market insights: manage an updated database and maintain close relationship locally.

Understand customer needs and competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent “voice of customer” in the company in order to improve our approach.

Heavy Duty

Maximize profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

Work with Distributor sales force in assigned area to drive BP/Castrol business in Castrol’s HD focused segments.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in HD strategic segments.