Area Manager Rural Mumbai

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Grade I Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Profitable revenue growth in the designated territory through effective implementation of Company sales strategy through the Distributors and Retail direct accounts. To develop a team of competent DSR (Distributor Sales Representative), FMR (Field Market Representative) and SO (Sales Officers). Ensure all selling and service routines through Distributors are on auto pilot.

Achieve Targets for Revenue, Reach and Profitability

Drive customer ( key retailers and workshops) advocacy for Castrol

Drive and ensure adherence to World Class Sales Call. Ensure supply act in a manner consistent with the BP Values & Behaviours by leading through our values, building enduring Capability building and increasing value by strictly adhering to safe, Ethical & complaint behaviour for all activities in the market including company processes for “Distributor Claim Management

Conduct monthly distributor performance reviews, which consist of a robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk and thorough review of Scorecard metrics and performance lead distributors to drive accountability for Castrol sales results. When performance is not at target levels on scorecard metrics, DBM is accountable to create action plan to Region Manager to address the underperformance, identification of actions to close the gap and is responsible for the execution of the action plan.

Implement detailed plans and lead sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers using the indirect sales model

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to handle all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Adopt and apply the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to accept change and challenge the status quo.

Degree In Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable

Experience of 8 - 12 years in channel sales, experience of leading distributors is crucial, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade

Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location. Needs to possess a valid four wheeler driving license.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.