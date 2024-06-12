Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About Castrol India:

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a multifaceted learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for Area Manager Rural in Kolkata. More details below:

The incumbent will scale up rural channel in designated states. Develop sales infrastructure and operationalize the demand capture, demand fulfilment and demand capture model developed as part of the rural ‘go to market’. Suggest areas of improvement to drive efficiency as the model scales up. Embed sales planning and management process at designated distribution points to enable sustainable growth in volume and market share in rural India.

• Develop and be responsible for the area development plan for designated geography.

• Achieve target of active customer addition in identified villages.

• Achieve targets for volume, reach and service network expansion

• Implement market development programs to drive familiarity of Castrol products and help generate trials at large scale to drive share gain within designated geography.

• Coach frontline sales staff (rural SE and TL) on the job during accompanied sales call

• Work closely with the B2C regional manager’s team and participate in every monthly sales planning and performance evaluation process with regional manager (RM) of designated state.

• In partnership with distributor business manager (DBM) conduct monthly distributor performance reviews of distributor to evaluate operational parameters of rural business (eg: service level to CSD, credit to CSD etc) and intervene jointly with DBM as required to enable delivery of business critical metrics.

• Actively handle the network of rural service express. Ensure delivery & timely deployment of all elements of the service express offer to franchisee. Monitor service express traffic and throughput. Develop and implement quarterly plan at outlet level to drive footfall to improve service load on site. Intervene where required to improve customer experience (CX) at Service Express.

• Maintain a healthy pipeline of Service Express prospects in designated villages and towns to help establish network density of Service Express outlets.

• Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

• Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of rural DMS, Power BI dashboards, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

• Adopt and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

• Minimum Bachelor’s Degree

• In Engineering / Technology in Mechanical / Automobile /chemical/ Production/ Electrical is desirable

• Experience of 2 - 8 years in channel sales, experience of handling distributors is crucial, with experience in Third Party Management and Distributor Management and Bazar Trade

• Should be able to drive a four wheeler on work. Job involves 15 – 20 days of travel outside base location. Needs to possess a valid four wheeler driving license.

• Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management, Account Strategy & Planning, Customer Relationship Management, Distributor Management, Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value, Great degree of Leading People Competency

• BP Behaviours that are considered important for successful delivery in this role :

• Build strong relationships based on trust and honest discussion

• Pursue systematic management through standardisation , clarification and the elimination of defects

• Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



