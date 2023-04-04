Area Production Manager

BP AGT is looking for Area Production Managers (APMs) to manage its offshore facilities in CDWG and SD platforms in the Caspian Sea. You will be accountable for the safe and reliable operation of the CDWG platforms (Chirag, West Chirag and Deep Water Gunashli platforms) and Shah Deniz platforms, comprising of 2 offshore platforms (SD Alpha and SD Bravo). You will be accountable for delivery of the business promise as detailed in the Area Development Plan. You will act as a Risk Owner for the offshore facilities, and accountable for ensuring Operating Discipline across the CDWG and SD Areas to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations across the entire operation, and accountable for delivery of control of work at the offshore sites. You will be accountable for leading and performance managing onshore and offshore based direct reports, to create a performance driven environment, where people grow and develop, and development of a continuous improvement culture and high execution efficiency. You will develop and implement Agile best practice within the areas.
If you join our team, you will have the following responsibilities: