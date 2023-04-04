Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Area Production Manager

Area Production Manager

Area Production Manager

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147310BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

BP AGT is looking for Area Production Managers (APMs) to manage its offshore facilities in CDWG and SD platforms in the Caspian Sea. You will be accountable for the safe and reliable operation of the CDWG platforms (Chirag, West Chirag and Deep Water Gunashli platforms) and Shah Deniz platforms, comprising of 2 offshore platforms (SD Alpha and SD Bravo). You will be accountable for delivery of the business promise as detailed in the Area Development Plan. You will act as a Risk Owner for the offshore facilities, and accountable for ensuring Operating Discipline across the CDWG and SD Areas to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations across the entire operation, and accountable for delivery of control of work at the offshore sites. You will be accountable for leading and performance managing onshore and offshore based direct reports, to create a performance driven environment, where people grow and develop, and development of a continuous improvement culture and high execution efficiency. You will develop and implement Agile best practice within the areas.

If you join our team, you will have the following responsibilities:

  • Responsible for safety and risk of Area Production facilities, including reservoir and wells. Holds the 8Q Area Risk Management plan, including performance.
  • Responsible for and manages the Production Delivery Unit (PDU) and holds the Production and business delivery and cost for the Area
  • Responsible for 8Q Production forecasting, management, and delivery across the four choke points of Area production (reservoir, wells, facilities, export); including Carbon
  • Owns Reliable, compliant, and efficient operation of Area Production and related facilities, including reservoir and wells
  • Drives the business prioritization for the Production Area, and integration with enablers (Site Projects Unit, Area Development Unit, Wells Unit) and PDU through the Quarterly Business Review (QBR) process.
  • Decides on PDU mission and sets OKRs, owns the 20Q integration process for the Area
  • Owns and manages Area OPEX funds and activity to deliver production capacity growth, vulnerability reduction and efficiency improvements across all four choke points.
  • Key stakeholder of the ADP and accountable for translation of ADP into set of activities (e.g., 20Q, 8Q integrated schedule)
  • Contributes to the Regional resource allocation process for Production.
  • Coordinates production impacting resource allocation with Enablers for the QBR for the PDU
  • Drives effective execution at site, including quality, efficiency, and adherence to processes in service of Production
  • Accountable for Site Managers (OIMs/OSMs) and site operational performance, supported by the Operation, Engineering and Maintenance & Reliability Discipline Managers

In this role, we have the following requirements:
  • STEM Degree qualification or equivalent experientially qualified.
  • Extensive experience in oil and/or gas plant operations, with particular emphasis on safety and performance management.

