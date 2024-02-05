Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives! Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?Reporting to the Vice President Production AGT (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye), the Area Production Manager – Sangachal will play a critical role as part of integrated agile teams to deliver the global Operation strategy and asset monetization through collaborating with all stakeholders.The role will include managing all operational aspects of the Sangachal terminal as well as building strong and effective relationships with key partners and contractors to help achieving bp's objectives.Please note that the position is open for national applications only.



Job Description:

About the role:

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

Support the creation and maintenance of global Operations strategy, setting priorities and providing input into operating plans, including assessing feasibility, ensuring adequate resourcing and managing budgets in line with the agreed activity sets.

Help to define the Operations content in our Operating Management System (OMS) and drives application of standardised practices and workflows, sharing best practices and ensuring lessons are captured, codified and embedded in all processes as part of the continuous improvement culture.

Lead frequent and rigorous reporting and analysis of standardised key performance indicators to achieve safe, reliable and compliant operations, and ensures consistency in these reporting processes across regions.

Implement systematic risk identification and mitigation and defect elimination, ensuring risks are understood, controlled and continuously reduced to deliver safe operating results, and handles escalated risks as per the defined processes.

Provide management to direct reports, demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in delivery against plans and championing a continuous improvement culture throughout all activities.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensure personal and team compliance with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrates leadership through bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

About you:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in related fields including engineering, or relevant technical area.

It would also be essential that you have:

Demonstrable experience in operations and maintenance management

Experience in managing technical and non-technical risks through implementing HSE standards and driving right process and personal safety behaviours

Strong leadership and people management skills

Ability to establish trustful business relationships and networking with partners including contractors and government

Solid business acumen and understanding of business priorities

Good commercial and cost management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and Azerbaijani



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.