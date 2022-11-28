Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Industrial Area Sales Manager (ASM) will achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals by maintaining and growing sales of Castrol Industrial products and services in assigned territories through distribution and direct channel in Business to Business (B2B) environment.

Key Accountabilities

Lead and develop a profitable portfolio of accounts and prospects

Develop profitable, long term strategic relationships with designated customers

Manage customer cost to serve and actively manage opportunity and risk pipeline

Participate in regular customer reviews (ownership of customer review)

Apply value selling and consultative skills to improve customer offers and perception of value

Develop and manage relationships at multiple levels of customer organization, including senior corporate relationships

Support Finance for credit and cash collection

Lead, develop and review Distributor business to meet distribution plan

Key Performance Indicators

Gross profit delivered to target

Growth in share of customer accounts

Customer supplier excellence or supplier quality ratings

Education

Bachelor’s degree preferred in technical field or engineering or equivalent years experience

Experience

Minimum of 2 years sales experience (Industrial Sales Preferred but not required)

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Salesforce and other sales related tools

Must be skilled with using electronic media

Business Partnering, advising, and selling skills

Prospecting experience with a Hunter approach, ability to manage pipelines

Knowledge and understanding of digital terminology

Knowledge and understanding in sustainability – energy savings, water reuse

Expertise in Metalworking products and applications and/or Industrial Lubrication products and applications preferred

Must be at least 18 years of age; Legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (i.e. H1B, TN, etc.) now or in the future

Conduct one’s self in a manner that is safe, ethical, and consistent with applicable laws and regulations, BP Requirements, BP values and behaviors and our HSSE goals as required in BP’s Code of Conduct with emphasis on Safety, Courage, One-Team, Respect, and Excellence

Skills & Proficiencies

Products and Services Knowledge: Mastery

Prospect and Pipeline Management (Account Development)

Advisory and Selling Skills: Mastery

Measuring and Demonstrating Customer Value

Distributor Management

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!