Area Sales Manager – B2C South West

About the Role

Plan and handle sales activities within the assigned territory - Mekong Delta through Distributor Managers following processes and the agreed journey plan to achieve the budgeted sales, profit and KPIs for the total region.

Be accountable for all customers across the territory.

Guarantee outstanding implementation of the sales, marketing strategies and World Class Customer Management (WCCM).

Key Accountabilities

Achieve the volume and gross margin targets in assigned region - Mekong Delta through the development and upgrading of existing customers and the identification and activation of new business. This responsibility is NOT confined to the SELL IN volumes/values only, but also the SELL OUT volumes/values of the distributors.

Make sure that the Company’s resources are fully resourced for the mutual benefit of the company, distributors and customers. Ensure efficient Journey Plan in place for all sales staff in the team.

Effective distributor management to ensure distributors meet and exceed minimum performance of the annual business plan. Be involved in the selection and appointment of Distributors and ensuring shop signs, Consumable Tools and Trade Loans are handled effectively.

Lead, build, improve and grow all customer relationship through WCCM. In addition, the CSM will be responsible for finding and coordinating the development of new customers in the territory. The CSM is also responsible for developing long term strategic accounts for the company.

Lead building, developing and motivating a professional sales team. They will ensure functional excellence by having people with the required selling, management and leadership skills to perform.

Implement the marketing initiatives in the company. This would include initiatives related to new product/brand introduction, re-launching existing product/brands, consumer promotions and other specific programs.

Provide management with regular, detailed information on customer needs, market trends, driven activity, pricing, and new business opportunities. In collaboration with National B2C Sales Manager, plan and establish sales goals and strategies.

Nurture high-level relationships with key accounts and priority customers, representing the company in a manner that builds trade quality and improves a positive perception of business partnerships to accelerate mutually beneficial growth.

Identify sales training needs of Distributor personnel in coordination with Sales Training Manager formulate specific and tailored development plans.

Ensure that shop signs, consumable tools, trade loans, cash rebates and other kind of investments from company to customers align with our Castrol Customer Investment Policy & Process

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Keeping clear communication and raising HSSE awareness, to all sales staffs, distributors, customers and suppliers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to run all aspects of the account relationship and build well balanced relationships throughout ours and the customer organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Advocate the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenges.

Domestic travel within the country is required, 80%-90% of work will be in market place.

What you should have:

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Solid experience in Sales including exposure to territory and customer management.

Solid experience and skills in people management.

Good understanding of lubricant product and broad overview of technical knowledge.

Proven experience in the implementing marketing programs and offer.

Strong skills in distribution management and General Trade channel management

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

Agile-thought and action-oriented leadership, who is able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to work across functions

Proficient in digital skills

Intermediate English communication as you will be required to work in local market and work closely with regional/global teams

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

