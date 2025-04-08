Area Sales Manager HD

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Area Sales Manager (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol Heavy Duty (HD) business in assigned geography through our distributor network and Heavy Duty National Accounts, OEM and Travel America direct accounts. HD ASMs drive results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below. Role focus is 50% sales / new business development, 50% HDNA, OEM & TA field activation.

The selected candidate will be responsible for the assigned region which includes, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Western Pennsylvania.

Key Accountabilities:

Improve profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

Direct responsibility and management of direct accounts as defined (Allison distributors and all National & Key Accounts)

Ensure Wholesale Distributor/ Distributor Sale Rep sales force in assigned area is trained and has the tools to drive BP/Castrol business of 25,000 gallons or less on their paper in Castrol’s HD focused segments.

Demonstrate, teach and train DSRs on how to prospect and close new business using Castrol programs, ensuring access to digital product catalog, sell sheets, pricing, and other selling tools.

Prospecting, pipeline development in Salesforce and accountability for closing opportunities within territory of 25,000+ gallons (annualized) on a direct basis.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline of prospects in HD strategic segments.

Participate with DBM in the development of Distributor scorecard targets.

Support HD National Accounts in local geography on ad hoc basis when local site support is needed.

Ensure OEM, HDNA, TA and key account sites are converted to Castrol, have access to timely DFF supply and are being serviced per IFOT (In Full On Time) KPI’s

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Use of digital tools available to support territory management.

Adopt and use the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Communicate and manage relationship with functions to ensure functional support requests are acted on and implemented.

Implement advanced value selling techniques to improve value for both our customers and Castrol, negotiate with customers within agreed DOAs ensuring not to make any promise that cannot be delivered.

Actively build new relationships in order to gain access to business opportunities.

Job requirements and essential criteria

High School Diploma or equivalent experience.

Knowledge of the lube industry, preferred.

Up to 80% travel is required for this position (50-60% overnight).

Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories, with line manager support.

Budgeting, forecasting, and financial management skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan.

Skills & Competencies

Solid ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections.

Develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers.

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office.

Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Customer Relationship Management

Products and Program Knowledge,

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management

Account Strategy & Planning

Distributor Management

Territory Management

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

