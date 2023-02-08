Area Sales Manager (Heavy Duty and Industrial)

Job summary

Would you like to join our Sales team delivering market plans and Castrol Global strategy around building deep and long-term relationship with our current and future partners in different channels and geographies?



We are looking for Area Sales Manager (HD and Industrial) to be based in Istanbul and reporting to the Industrial Sales Manager. In this position you will be responsible for managing existing industrial customers as well as partnering with the new ones within the region.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Implement country industrial business strategy within territory

• Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue.

• Develop internally and externally and implement new businesses within territory providing technical support to customers.

• Deliver sales performance including new customer gains, forecasting and reporting

• Demonstrate your sales capability including skills and knowledge



About you:



You will hold a University degree in Engineering preferably in Mechanical, Chemical or Petroleum Engineering.



It would be essential that you have:



• Minimum 3 years of experience in Commercial sales roles or Engineering roles in Energy Industry

• Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

• Knowledge in industrial facilities specifically, metal, auto, iron and steel manufacturing

• Strong internal and external partner management and negotiations skills

• Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

• Fluency in Turkish and English languages



It would be also good if you had experience in Lubricants sector and sales & marketing roles.