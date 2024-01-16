Area Sales Manager (Industrial) - Eastern Michigan

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing regional direct and indirect sales activities of Castrol's industrial lubricants portfolio, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of sales direct/B2B strategies to maximize profitability and Business to Business (B2B) sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Industrial Area Sales Manager (ASM) will achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals by maintaining and growing sales of Castrol Industrial products and services in the assigned territory of Eastern Michigan through distribution and direct channel in Business to Business (B2B) environment!

Key Responsibilities:

Manage and develop a profitable portfolio of accounts and prospects

Develop profitable, long term strategic relationships with designated customers

Manage customer cost to serve and actively manage opportunity and risk pipeline

Participate in regular customer reviews (ownership of customer review)

Use value selling and consultative skills to improve customer offers and perception of value

Develop and manage relationships at multiple levels of customer organization, including senior corporate relationships

Support Finance for credit and cash collection

Lead and review Distributor business development plans

Key Performance Indicators:

Gross profit delivered to target

Growth in share of customer accounts

Customer supplier excellence or supplier quality ratings

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in technical field or engineering

Minimum of 5 years industrial sales experience

Must be technically savvy and experienced in using Microsoft Office Suite, Saleforce and other sales related tools

Must be skilled with using electronic media

Business Partnering, consultative, selling and negotiations skills

Prospecting experience with a Hunter attitude, ability to manage pipelines

Knowledge and understanding of digital terminology

Knowledge and understanding in sustainability – energy savings, water reuse

Expertise in Metalworking products and applications and/or Industrial Lubrication products and applications preferred

Must be at least 18 years of age; Legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (i.e. H1B, TN, etc.) now or in the future

Skills & Proficiencies:

Products and Services Knowledge: Mastery

Prospect and Pipeline Management (Account Development): Skillful

Consulting and Selling Skills: Mastery

Measuring and Demonstrating Customer Value: Skillful

Distributor Management: Skillful

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.