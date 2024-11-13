Area Sales Manager (Industrial) - Midwest

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

About the role

We are hiring for the Area Sales Manager (ASM) for who will achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals by maintaining and growing sales of Castrol Industrial products and solutions in assigned territories through Distribution and Direct channels in a Business to Business (B2B) environment.

This Area Sales Manager position is a remote position with individual responsibility for the Northern IL and Northwestern IN sales territory. This territory sits in the Castrol Industrial Midwest Region and will report to the Castrol Industrial Regional Sales Manager - Midwest. Also on the team are other Area Sales Managers with individual responsibility for IN, IA, NE, CO, WI, MN, SD & ND, as well as an Industrial Key Account Manager – Midwest.

Even though the position is remote with individual responsibility, the Midwest team is a collaborative team that works together to solves problems, lend support, translate standard methodologies and share customer contacts/leads for the benefit, growth and success of the team & wider business.

Location: Greater Chicagoland Area and/or NW Indiana because of customer density.

Key Accountabilities

Create and manage a portfolio of profitable accounts and accompanying pipeline to support YoY growth metrics, sales targets and KPIs.

Establish and grow long term strategic relationships at multiple levels of Distributor & Customer organizations, including frontline users, operations personnel, subject matter experts, corporate leaders and owners.

Develop and lead regular business reviews with Customers and find opportunities to expand share of wallet.

Develop and lead performance management conversations with Distributor partners and find opportunities to increase sales (ex. joint calls, technical trainings, sales trainings, marketing promotions/initiatives, business development plans, etc.).

Use value selling and consultative selling skills to differentiate our offer in market, increase the perceived value of our offer in market and improve opportunity win/close rate.

Act as the frontline Subject Mater Expert to Distributors and Customers when recommending products/solutions, troubleshooting issues or coordinating additional support.

Actively handle and mitigate risk in account portfolio and pipeline to ensure long term customer retention.

Key Performance Indicators: Gross Profit delivered to target. Revenue delivered to target. Volume delivered to target. Pipeline delivered to target. Safety delivered to target.



Experience and Job Requirements

Required

Minimum of 5 years industrial B2B sales experience.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, preferably in a technical field or engineering.

Valid US Driver’s License in good standing.

Skilled in business partnering, consultative selling, value selling and negotiation.

Expert in prospecting with an ability to lead all aspects of pipeline creation, management & reporting.

Expert proficiency in digital & web-based tools. Examples include…Microsoft Office Suite: (Word/Excel/PowerPoint/Teams/PowerBI/SharePoint/etc.), SAP/Concur, Salesforce, Workday, LinkedIn, lead generation software, mobile applications, etc..

Strongly Preferred

Expertise in Metalworking Fluid or Industrial Lubricant products and/or applications.

Company Provided Resources:

Vehicle

Phone

Laptop

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. How much do we pay: $100-$143K base + Sales Incentive Plan *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

B2B Consultative Sales, Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-To-Business (B2B) Sales, Commercial Acumen, Co-Selling, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Key Performance Indicators (KPI), Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Prospecting, Sales, Sales Pipeline, Sales Pipeline Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management, Value Selling



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.