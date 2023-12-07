Area Sales Manager Marine Americas, UK & Benelux

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for developing and implementing the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line KPIs and the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, whilst assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Area Sales Manager is responsible for managing a direct channel sales team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the direct sales strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, top line growth, gross margin and overdues) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programs!

The role delivers Global Marine & Energy’s (GME) strategic growth objectives through an active focus on business development, prospect pipeline management rigour and the articulation of economic value of services through the SmartGains framework.

The territory for this position is the Americas, UK, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg

Key Responsibilities:

Plans and manages delivery of sales direct channel activities, driving business to maximise profitable growth of brands with a focus on premium products and services, and sharing standard methodology across the teams.

Actively supervises, contacts and develops existing and potential accounts, and builds partnerships and relationships with large customers to improve value for both parties.

Lead implementation of the GME strategies by ensuring strategic objectives and achievements are embedded into Area and sector plans. Support strategy development activities for the region and sectors to deliver balanced long term value, where required agreeing with partners choices to optimise between strategic and short term financial delivery and working collaboratively to secure financial approval for deals.

Manages a team to achieve planned financial performance for the region, providing effective leadership, direction, coaching and mentoring to improve team capabilities. This includes attending coaching days where quarterly 1-2-1 customer visits are conducted with each Account Manager

Own the customer relationship and manage high level senior relationships with key customers within the Area

Ensure voice of customer is recognised and is integral in the design of our offers and champion the delivery of an excellent customer experience to underpin loyalty and value creation.

Drive continuous improvement in the delivery and quality of the 24-month sales rolling forecast

Drive rigour and discipline in prospecting pipeline management through the Vulnerabilities & Opportunities (V&O) module and the ECT events. The quality of information in InSite’s V&O module impacts reporting to the business and decisions taken by the GME leadership team therefore it is crucial that the sales function, as the owner of this information, maintains and makes updates to reflect the latest developments.

As a leader in GME, actively contribute to the development and execution of the business strategy and plan, with specific emphasis upon:

Delivery of strategic priorities o Delivery of the GME annual plan

Crafting a "winning" culture based upon high levels of inclusion and engagement.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own Code of Compliance (CoC) and local competition legalisation

Ensure compliance with regional regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken.

At a country level, the role is responsible for engaging with other lubricants business and functional collaborators to ensure appropriate representation for the GME business

Role Requiements:

Bachelor's Degree

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers, OEMs and Industry bodies.

Uses resources and own networks to achieve goals and objectives

Understanding of shipping, oil & gas market and global dynamics, trends, regulatory environment desirable

Experience of managing team across a large geographic footprint, with diverse businesses is a must. Wider general management and cross cultural experience would be a significant benefit.

Language skills: Proficient in English (Business level) mandatory and at least intermediary level Spanish desired

Proven abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external partners both within and outside the organization is crucial for success in this role

Global Marine Proven experience and knowledge will be an advantage

A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and balanced hard-working team

Ability to drive continuous improvement and manage a portfolio of projects/processes

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the Region

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.