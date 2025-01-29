Area Sales Manager PCO

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Area Sales Manager (ASM) will sell, grow and support all Castrol PCO business in assigned geography through our distributor, direct account, and SAPD network. PCO ASMs drive results and performance through the execution of key accountabilities described below.

Role focuses on new business, account management, and OEM, PCNA, Walmart ACC, and SAPD field activation as required.

Key Accountabilities:

Maximize profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and strategic segments including both the direct and indirect sales model.

This role is expected to be in the market visiting customers and prospects four days per week.

Ensure WD DSR sales force in assigned area is supported, trained and has the tools to drive BP/Castrol business of 25,000 gallons or less on their paper in Castrol’s PCO focused segments.

Prospecting, pipeline development in Salesforce and accountability for closing opportunities within territory of 25,000+ gallons (annualized) on a direct basis.

Accountable to maintain a robust pipeline for both direct and indirect prospects.

Leverage PowerBI to manage territory effectively, by proactively overseeing new, growing, declining, and lost accounts.

Demonstrate, teach and train DSRs on how to prospect and close business using Castrol programs, ensuring access to digital product catalog, sell sheets, pricing and other selling tools.

Support the onboarding of OEM, PCNA, Walmart ACC and key accounts as required.

Use Salesforce CRM daily to manage account relationships, pipeline, and build connections within both the customer and our organization, leveraging digital tools like PowerBI, Castrol Insights, and Turfview.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Essential Education & Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent.

Bachelor’s degree preferred.

75% travel is required for this position (50-60% overnight).

Working remotely and autonomously in sales territories.

Implement advanced Value Selling techniques to maximize value for both our customers and Castrol, negotiate with customers within agreed DOAs ensuring not to make any promise that cannot be delivered.

Solid ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections.

Develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers.

Prospect customers require the Area Sales Manager to actively build new relationships to gain access to business opportunities.

Budgeting, forecasting, and financial management skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan.

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Salesforce and Microsoft office.

Skills & Competencies

Customer Relationship Management

Products and Program Knowledge

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management

Account Strategy & Planning,

Distributor Management

Territory Management

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

How much do we pay (Base)? $80,000- 148,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits - Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/core-us-spd.html) Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.