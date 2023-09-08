Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: • The Key Account Manager leads the regional growth agenda for Castrol’s Industrial Lubricants business. Successful candidate will focus on identifying and closing opportunities in LA, MS and lower AL. • The role will be accountable for business development important metrics that support new customer acquisition. • The Area Sales Manager will be a center of regional expertise in prospecting and sales pipeline management, along with maintaining strong customer commercial relationships at the regional level. • Responsible for developing the territory, working with distributors and creating business in the region. Key Accountabilities: Performance: • Develop and acquire material new business opportunities at both new and existing large accounts. • Deliver In-Year Sales KPIs – Total No Opps and Annual Volume within Prospect Pipeline, Number of Trials Generated. Business Development: • Develop account plans and update regularly to ensure robust opportunity pipeline based on wider insights including customer news, competitor and market intelligence, partner relationship and tender/offer opportunities • Actively manage a solid prospect pipeline consisting of 3 Well Established Customers, 3 Newly Established Customers and 3 Brand New Customer Opps • Communicate with customer, vendors, distributors and bp leadership regarding achievements. • Properly pipeline manage all sales activities through Sales Force and held accountable for number of liters in active pipeline. Customer Relationship: • Build strong customer relationships with relevant partners, ensure the contact map is properly managed, staying connected/engaged.

Essential Education:

University degree OR High School Diploma

Essential Experience:

Minimum of 3+ years industrial sales or relevant B2B sales.

Expert in CRM and other digital sales tools, along with proficiency in Microsoft office tools

Experience in managing regional accounts

New Customer prospecting and ability to demonstrate “hunter” mentality.

Ability to develop and work with informal networks and across organizational boundaries.

Expertise in value selling and cross selling methodologies to expand customer value.

Demonstrated ability in offer development and financializing deal metrics.

Ability cultivate senior customer relationships organizations and manage partners.

Ability to think strategically and translate into opportunities and solutions for mutual benefit.

Desirable Criteria:

Practical knowledge of metalworking products and industrial lubricants applications

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



