Area Sales Manager - Southern California

bp Castrol is looking for an Industrial Area Sales Manager (ASM) in Southern California to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals by maintaining and growing sales of Castrol Industrial products and solutions in assigned territories through Distribution and Direct channels in a Business to Business (B2B) environment. This position's assigned territory is Southern California; therefore, the ideal candidate would reside in Los Angeles or Orange counties of California.

Create and manage a portfolio of profitable accounts and accompanying pipeline to support YoY growth metrics, sales targets and KPIs.

Establish and grow long term strategic relationships at multiple levels of Distributor & Customer organizations, including frontline sales/users, operations personnel, subject matter authorities, corporate leaders and owners.

Develop and lead regular business reviews with Customers and identify opportunities to expand share of wallet.

Develop and lead performance management conversations with Distributor partners and identify opportunities to increase sales (ex. joint calls, technical trainings, sales trainings, marketing promotions/initiatives, business development plans, etc.).

Use value selling and consultative selling skills to differentiate our offer in market, increase the perceived value of our offer in market and improve opportunity win/close rate.

Act as the frontline Subject Mater Expert to Distributors and Customers when recommending products/solutions, troubleshooting issues or coordinating additional support.

Actively handle and mitigate risk in account portfolio and pipeline to ensure long term customer retention.

Key Performance Indicators: Gross Profit delivered to target, Revenue delivered to target, Volume delivered to target, Pipeline delivered to target, Safety delivered to target, and Share of wallet growth.

Bachelor’s degree

5+ years of industrial B2B sales experience.

Relevant Distributor Channel Leadership experience and have demonstrated growth success.

Skilled in business partnering, consultative selling, value selling and negotiation.

An authority in prospecting with a Hunter mentality and ability to lead all aspects of pipeline creation, management and reporting.

Proficient and can independently use digital & web-based tools. Examples include: Microsoft Word/Excel/PowerPoint/Teams/PowerBI/SharePoint, SAP/Concur, Salesforce, WorkDay, LinkedIn, lead generation software, mobile applications, etc.

Must hold a valid US Driver’s License in good standing.

Able to work in the United States without sponsorship. (International relocation assistance will not be available.)

Bachelor’s degree in a technical field or engineering.

Reside in LA or Orange Counties of Southern California.

Expertise in Metalworking Fluid or Industrial Lubricant products and/or applications.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $100,000 - $186,000 *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



