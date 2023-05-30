This role is not eligible for relocation

The Area Sales specialist is responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected key account customers. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume, Turnover and Cash delivered. This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve medium / short term business objectives

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Area Sales specialist is responsible for the sales and relationship management with selected key account customers. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume, Turnover and Cash delivered.This role develops and implements the account strategy to achieve medium / short term business objectives



Key Accountabilities

Accountable for financial delivery – Volume, Turnover and Cash results from the assigned Key accounts

Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build strong relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and work shops

Build and maintain a strong pipeline of accounts to deliver volume, NTO & new customer acquisition objectives. Utilize CRM to document customer activities’

Interact with regional sales and function team to deliver and modify the value proposition designed for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development, and senior strategy partnership), and ultimately bring sustainable and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial

Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

Design milestone for each growth project with clear growth target; Project manage these milestones with high effectiveness by utilizing project management principles and engaging different stakeholders

Communicate with both external and internal stakeholders on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; be resourceful to leverage resources to solve problems so as to move the project forward

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings properly through different channel so to enhance the total offer for the key accounts and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer enhancement)

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies



Minimum Graduate in Engineering with business degree preferred

8 + years of experience in Sales / Marketing including exposure to Industrial product sales.

3 + years in managing relationships in large accounts – National / Transnational

Account strategy & business planning – Skillful

Negotiating Value – Skillful

Internal functional navigation in the service of customer – Skillful

Customer relationship management - Skillful

Consultative selling skills – Skillful

Offer & Product knowledge – Expert



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.