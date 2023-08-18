Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Purpose of role：

The Area Sales Specialist handles the sales and relationship management with selected key account customers. The role is accountable for driving growth with key customers measured through Sales Volume, Turn Over and Gross Margin delivered.



Accountabilities:

Construct and understand the overall KA contact map; build strong relationship with senior management team through various event, meeting, and work shops

Interact with function team to deliver and modify the value proposition designed for the KAs (include but not limited to product, application, service, strategy alliance, co-development, and senior strategy partnership), and ultimately bring sustainable and profitable growth to Castrol Industrial China

Set growth target for each key account and highlight resource plan for the execution; develop and keep strategic account plan up to date

Design breakthrough for each growth project with clear growth target; Handle these breakthroughs with high effectiveness by project management principles and engaging different partners

Communicate with both external and internal partners on progress, barriers, and resource concerns; be resourceful to demonstrate resources to solve problems so as to move the project forward

Keep informed about the industry trend, customer insight, and technology developments; communicate these findings properly through different channel so to enhance the total offer for the key accounts and secure internal resources (include but not limited to new product development and total offer enhancement)

Ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, Safety and Environment policies.



Experience & Expertise

Minimum bachelor’s degree, prefer in engineering, science, or commerce

Minimum 3 years’ sales experience in managing relationships and activities in national or large (multiple contact levels) accounts.

High level of discernment with business sense.

Greater collaboration amongst teams, etc. global, regional and functions teams.

Develop new opportunities with passion, aspiration and insistence

Strong understanding of the industrial sector, general industrial applications and delivering outcomes in a B2B environment.

Strong understanding of customer value (tangible and intangible), and be able to articulate and communicate it clearly

Demonstrated success in delivering results and outcomes through others.

Strong interpersonal, presentation and communication skills, both written and oral . Experience in managing senior relationships.

Excellent time management skills.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.