Ariba Guided Buying Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Guided Buying Senior Analyst will focus on the design, configuration, and testing of SAP Ariba Guided Buying channels. Your work will support bp’s global push to standardise and optimise Procurement operations – by delivering buying channels that support efficient procurement, comply to procurement policy, and meet business requirements. This is a global role and will offer the opportunity to work alongside a wide range of internal teams (bp Procurement S2C, Procurement P2P, Business) and external stakeholders (bp Suppliers).



Key Responsibilities

Project Implementation Support, In support of the Digital Operating System (DOS) transformation project to enrich content and buying channels, including on-going activation of catalogues, marketplaces, Fieldglass integration, P2P enablement, and Invoice against contract set up.

Working in partnership with the various teams to deliver the project outcomes: such as Procurement and business stakeholders,Suppliers,Project Team members & Business Process Design Leads, I&E Ariba S2P team, GBS Operations Team e.g. Contract Enablement, Order Management, myProcurement, Invoicing & Payment, GBS Master Data Management Team (MDM), GBS S2C and P2P SMEs e.g. Guided Buying, Enabling Solutions, GPOs

Work in a team to establish, maintain and decommission catalogues, content and data in Guided Buying as part of the project deployments and requests from category teams.

Support Post Implementation Reviews to identify areas of improvement and a subsequent plan for future deployments.

In Project Management, this is a technical role, with a high degree of organisational complexity – you will work with a wide range of stakeholders, distributed across a number of bp business functions and country locations (primarily MY, HU, UK, US). Communication and project management skills will be essential to your success.

Lead continuous improvement activities focused around Ariba Guided Buying team ways-of-working and deliverables. Taking a consultative approach, identify and deliver opportunities for improvement

A strong candidate will have experience implementing large, complex, technology-focused Procurement projects, and in particular designing and building SAP Ariba Guided Buying content. Key skills include project planning, stakeholder management, functional design and implementation.

Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements

A relevant university degree in a technical or related equivalent business discipline.

Minimum 4 years of data science practice experience in large organisations.

Working knowledge of research design, statistics, and analytics (particularly in psychology, behavioural economics or occupational psychology), ideally to degree level or equivalent experience.

Excellent numerical and analytical skills.

Applied knowledge of advanced data science tools and methods e.g. SEM, Regression, Cluster analyses etc.

Applied knowledge of data modelling, data cleansing, and data enrichment techniques.

The capacity to develop and document procedures and workflows.

The ability to carry out data quality control, validation and linkage.

The ability to produce clear graphical representations and data visualisations.

Strong verbal and written communication are essential, with an ability to confidently respond to questions.

Proven history of delivering within company-wide programmes within a global organisation which is metrics driven.

Experience of collaborating with technical partners to scale digital solutions in pursuit of data science outputs to support business outcomes.

Applied mastery of statistical software (R, Python, Azure, Databricks and database languages (SQL/NoSQL).



Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.