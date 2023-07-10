This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Artificial lift engineer will be in charge of field optimization of artificial lift systems through, troubleshooting repeat failures, building field wide strategies to prevent downtime, and participating in all vendor RCFAs for gas lift, ESPs, and Rod pumps.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Artificial lift engineer will be in charge of field optimization of artificial lift systems through, troubleshooting repeat failures, building field wide strategies to prevent downtime, and participating in all vendor RCFAs for gas lift, ESPs, and Rod pumps.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Work with operators and vendors to trouble shoot artificial lift systems

Develop start up and operating procedures for gas lifts, ESPs, and rod pumps.

Attend failure analysis for all artificial lift systems and work with vendors to develop thorough RCFA practices

Identify and develop plan for low reliability artificial lift systems

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Bachelor in Engineering

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to work with and influence multiple different groups

Understanding of different artificial lift systems

DESIRABLE CRITERIA:

Oil and gas engineering experience

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $85,653 – $132,593



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.