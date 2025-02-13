Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Purpose of Role

Data Centre cooling is a strategically important, fast-growing business area for Castrol!

With our advanced liquid cooling fluid technology, we strive to transform the industry by driving the adoption of liquid cooling as a pathway to sustainable data centre operation aligned with bp’s Net Zero ambitions.

AsPac Marketing Activation Executive – Thermal Management creates the right marketing and communication plans for AsPac Data center market, support to lead Castrol ON brand with the right product portfolio in this region and develops and implements marketing activities in AsPac data centre thermal management market in the specified region to help deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets.

AsPac Marketing Activation & Product Executive – Thermal Management is responsible for operational marketing excellence across the data centre team and to develop step-out opportunities for Castrol's data centre cooling business beyond the core products with focus on new business models and valuable services. The role is also responsible to handle product marketing and product launches.

A successful candidate works closely with the Marketing Head of Data Centre and the Castrol LT to build a strong marketing activation plan for AsPac region and implement the plans by working closely the DC marketing team.

Key Accountabilities:

Implement world class Thermal management marketing plans in AsPac region. Adapts and adopts Global Thermal Management offers as part of execution of in-market marketing plans.

Support the preparation of the annual marketing plan for the DC industry to generate the new leads for DC space and ensure that volume, turnover and gross margin targets are met.

Supervise key market and competitive trends in IT & DC sector and report them to offer development and global marketing team.

Support to adapt all global communications to AsPac local comms channel

Lead AsPac IT Event agenda by working with MD team closely with.

Owner of product localization and offer launch

Build solid market understanding and ensure knowledge transfer within the data centre team and beyond

Requirements:

Brand, Product and offer development experience in B2B environment (2 years +) with track record of delivery innovative value propositions

Shaping and framing idea through conceptual and analytical thinking

Experience and track record in developing new business and growth areas within a corporate and/or innovation/start-up context

Solid understanding of the data centre industry and cooling value chain specifically with a minimum of 2 years in this space

High level of commercial competence

Strong experience in managing internal and external stakeholders

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers and key partners

Strong negotiation skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

