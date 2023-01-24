AsPac Business Development Manager

.
As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general.
Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy, utilising new technologies to become more agile and help work towards our ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team represent the qualities and actions we expect to see in bp. They inform the way we do business and the decisions we make, including those related to sustainability.
In this exciting, newly created role you will be tasked with leading business development activity across AsPac. You will be passionate about creating strategic external partnerships with new partners, as well as leading key relationships with existing partners. Your commercial skills and ability to connect with people across a range of AsPac countries will set you up for success.
Some other responsibilities include: