AsPac Business Development Manager

Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general.



Sustainability is a foundation of our strategy, utilising new technologies to become more agile and help work towards our ambition of becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Our values of safety, respect, excellence, courage and one team represent the qualities and actions we expect to see in bp. They inform the way we do business and the decisions we make, including those related to sustainability.



In this exciting, newly created role you will be tasked with leading business development activity across AsPac. You will be passionate about creating strategic external partnerships with new partners, as well as leading key relationships with existing partners. Your commercial skills and ability to connect with people across a range of AsPac countries will set you up for success.



Some other responsibilities include:

Understand the market trend of evolving disruption and innovation, build up wide connection with industrial and external stakeholders, able to identify and initiate the opportunities to build new space for growth

Lead assigned projects, working with cross functional, cross market to develop new opportunities and deliver specific projects

Identify the sources of value, develop the commercial term sheet for internal review and negotiation with potential partners

Engage and connect with the potential partners, lead/participate the deal negotiation, manage the complexity and uncertainty of business development situations, and recommend solution and options

Work collaboratively with a wide range of internal collaborators including all Castrol Country leads and teams, marketing, central Castrol teams, central bp teams, Regions Cities & Solutions, bp Ventures and other parties as requested.

Several years of B2C operational experience in dealer/franchise partnership model is a must have

Several years of commercial experience in a matrix organisation, with confirmed career experience in driven long term, strategic value

Familiar with digital and e-commerce business model and experience in a B2C environment is a strong plus

Strong capability inleading negotiations at senior level

Previous understanding of working across AsPac will be highly regraded



Individual and company performance-based bonus

Share purchasing scheme & fuel discounts

Global career opportunities and continuous development

About you:What’s in it for you?