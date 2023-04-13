AsPac Business Development Manager

This role is responsible for leading the Business Development activity within the AsPac PU and leading the BD focus area/channel/stream under the PU’s BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact for both core and new diversification business opportunities. This role is responsible for leading the Business Development activity within the AsPac PU and leading the BD focus area/channel/stream under the PU’s BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact for both core and new diversification business opportunities.