AsPac Business Development Manager

This role is responsible for leading the Business Development activity within the AsPac PU and leading the BD focus area/channel/stream under the PU's BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact for both core and new diversification business opportunities.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop the specific business development strategy for the assigned focus area/channel/stream/business model for both core and diversified business opportunities These focus areas may include the development of an AsPac or multi country Service and Maintenance offer utilising partners, a ‘Future Castrol offer’ in AsPac (including battery swap, alternate offers etc) and partnerships for integration business development opportunities with the wider bp and Castrol, and others as requested.

Understand the market trend of evolving disruption and innovation, build up wide connection with industrial and external stakeholders, able to identify and initiate the opportunities to create new space for growth.

Lead assigned projects, working with cross functional, cross market to develop new opportunities and deliver specific projects.

Identify the sources of value, develop the commercial term sheet for internal review and negotiation with potential partners.

Engage and communicate with the potential partners, lead/participate the deal negotiation, manage the complexity and uncertainty of business development situations, and recommend solution and options.

Leading cross functional teams including sales, marketing, operations across multi markets concurrently etc.

Work collaboratively with a wide range of internal stakeholders including all Castrol Country leads and teams, marketing, central Castrol teams, central bp teams, Regions Cities & Solutions, bp Ventures and other parties as requested.

Plan and direct cross functional teams engaged in specific projects and determine the deployment of any additional resources assigned to the team.

​​​Experience

Significant relevant business experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development.

The ability to negotiate for long term partnership is required, alongside demonstrated experience in leading high value partnership contracts.

Operational experience in a B2C COCO (Company Owned Company Operated) or DODO (Dealer Owned Dealer Operated) environment is critical.

Advanced knowledge of own technical discipline with wide understanding of market trends.

Good network of local resources to develop business opportunities through both organic and inorganic approaches.

Deep, demonstrated experience developing and working with partnerships to create offers and value for both parties.

Familiar with digital and e-commerce business model and experience in a B2C environment is a strong plus.

Skills & Competencies

Hands-on skills in planning and driving new business initiatives.

Hands on operating experience in COCO or DODO operations.

Lead negotiations at senior level.

Strong communication and influencing skills.

Ability to work in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces.

Navigate constantly evolving environments and prioritize duties accordingly.

Education

Minimum bachelor’s degree or equivalent. An MBA or further degree would be valued.

