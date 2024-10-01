AsPac Business Development Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

This role is responsible for leading the Business/Market Development activity within the AsPac PU and leading the BD focus area/channel/stream under the PU’s BD strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact for both core and new diversification business opportunities.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop the specific business development strategy for the assigned focus area/channel/stream/business model for both core and diversified business opportunities. These focus areas may include the development and implementation of the Castrol Investment Plan (CIP) across the markets in AsPac; a ‘Future Castrol offer’ in AsPac (including battery swap, alternate offers etc) and partnerships for integration business development opportunities with the wider bp and Castrol, and others as requested.

Understand the market trend of evolving disruption and innovation, build up wide connection with industrial and external stakeholders, able to identify and initiate the opportunities to create new space for growth

Lead assigned projects, working with cross functional, cross market to develop new opportunities and deliver specific projects

Identify the sources of value, develop the commercial term sheet for internal review and negotiation with potential partners

Engage and communicate with the potential partners, lead/participate the deal negotiation, manage the complexity and uncertainty of business development situations, and recommend solution and options

Leading cross functional teams including sales, marketing, operations across multi markets concurrently etc

Work collaboratively with a wide range of internal stakeholders including all Castrol Country/Market leads and teams, marketing, central Castrol teams, central bp teams, and other parties as requested.

Key Requirements:

Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be value added.

More than 12 years of relevant business experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development

The ability to negotiate for long term partnership is required and demonstrated experience in leading high value partnership contracts is essential.

Advanced knowledge of own technical discipline with wide understanding of market trends

Good network of local resources to develop business opportunities through both organic and inorganic approaches

Deep, demonstrated experience developing and working with partnerships to create offers and value for both parties

Familiar with digital and e-commerce business model and experience in a B2B/B2C environment is a strong plus

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

