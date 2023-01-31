AsPac Customers Procurement Analyst

Join us in this crucial time of transition as we deliver procurement expertise in partnership with our businesses to enable the energy transition.
The Customer Procurement Analyst is part of a dynamic global procurement team reporting directly to the ANZ Customer Procurement Senior Manager. The role will act as the primary business interface to select stakeholders across the Customer & Products business. The role will be accountable for ensuring business stakeholder’s procurement needs are met and outcomes delivered across the end to end procurement cycle.
About the Role:
• Act as the primary procurement interface with selected business stakeholders.
• Manage the relationship with the Sourcing & contracting team to ensure it understands local market conditions, knowledge, legislation and any other relevant information.
• Manage relationships with the global Category teams.
• Partner with business stakeholders to create a demand plan, understanding business objectives, priorities and requirements.
• Lead development and implementation of cross category procurement activity as required.
• Create and execute major/complex sourcing activity for the Australian business.
• Drive contract implementation and handover from the Sourcing & Contracting teams.
• Drive Supplier performance management and contract compliance.
• Ensure purchasing channel and process compliance to category strategies.
• Connect business strategy and procurement for value delivery opportunity and risk mitigation.
About You:
• Ability to manage and influence multiple teams across Procurement and the business to deliver value and purposeful outcomes.
• Self-motivated and ability to form relationships of trust with colleagues both locally and globally.
• Strong Stakeholder engagement skills.
• Demonstrated experience in the development and execution of category strategies.
• Proven ability to deliver stretch targets in a high-pressure environment.
• Strong commercial acumen and negotiation skills. Ability to build and maintain positive commercial agreements with suppliers and partners to deliver mutually beneficial sources of value.
The benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts
• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
• Career development and mentoring programs
• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach