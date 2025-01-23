AsPac Planning & Logistics Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Lead Safety and compliance across all warehouses and logistics operations across the ASEAN plants and warehouses

Lead Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Philippines Planning and Logistics teams to deliver Demand, Supply, Distribution and Replenishment plans for Finished Goods and deliver to customers as per customer offers at the markets.

Support the process and digital architecture to enable centralization of demand and supply planning process at the HUB as a core member of the ASPAC GSC LT.

Support the HUB activities related to network optimization, NPI and portfolio simplification

Key Accountabilities:

SPA for the supply planning, demand process adherence at the market and deployment of S&OP for all the markets within the ASEAN markets

Accountable for delivery of customer fulfillment, status on Supply & Demand planning, Inventory, forecast accuracy, Cost to serve, NPI, Service performance (IFOT), Operating working capital (OWC) for all the markets in ASEAN

Responsible for Customer service in line with the customer offer at the market and stock management across the warehouses in MY/SG/TH/IND/VN/PH

The key interface with sales and marketing part of the business for up dation of adherence to replenishment plans, service commitments for the markets directly managed

Effectively manage inventory (Including SLOBS, Health) and DOC as per the year target

Continuously find opportunities for contributing through cost and cash benefits as per annual target

Ensure all Warehousing and logistics operations at the market comply to HSSE policies and Quality Standards. Drive safety agenda and strengthen safety leadership culture within the team and contractors.

Lead the Warehousing and logistics service operations and service delivery through close collaboration with supply sources, GBS, logistics, and other areas in the value chain for the markets.

Lead operational performance management and control, through the collection, review, and analysis of appropriate leading and lagging key performance indicators; drive performance and efficiency focus across the logistics operations

Lead monthly / quarterly Contractor performance reviews which include key operational performance tracking, project tracking and assurance across deliverables in HSSE, Quality, Service and Cost. Build and Maintain strategic partnership with critical partners

Support solutions to Customer requests related to supply chain and customer fulfillment.

Key Requirements:

Tertiary degree or equivalent with 10+ years’ experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, A Graduate degree with an MBA is an advantage, APICS or MCIPS certification will be an added advantage

Supply Chain Planning professional with the functional skills and capability needed to manage a large multi plant – multi depot multi market supply chain planning.

Experience in Demand Planning preferred.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Exposure to Supply Chain Planning systems will be added advantage. Supply Chain Operational experience – preferably in Multi country, multi warehouse Operations; Logistics, project management experience;

Ability to manage complex 3rd party business relationships;

Demonstrated knowledge of safety management.

Strong leadership, negotiation, and networking skills; experience in leading projects that demonstrate driving continuous improvement

Supply Chain Planning, DRP, MPS, MRP, S&OP, Supply Processes & Inventory Management

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.