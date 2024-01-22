Asia Customer Service Team Lead Accelerator

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for coordinating the activities of a team to provide customer service support to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers, overseeing execution of standard and consistent processes and ensuring delivery of the commercial plan through sound understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Set clear effectiveness objectives and KPIs for team members, aligned to bp strategies and plans and consistently meets expected service level standards

To drive service delivery for emails & calls management. Delivery to also include case & query management

Familiar with Service level management for voice & emails, voice queue management and case allocation

Working with BOT’s and possessing some knowledge around BOT logic will be required

Maintain/action a training and knowledge plan for existing staff, ensuring there are the skills and knowledge to deliver a quality experience for bp customers

Ensure that there is structure for managing effectiveness outcomes from staff, including regular 1-1s, coaching processes, team communication processes, personal development planning & team reporting.

Drive awareness of and accountability for effectiveness outcomes, through reporting, staff communication and use of staff management processes

Recognise & reward and recognize staff for their customer experience efforts

Ensure opportunities for improvement in productivity are identified, and plans are in place to address gaps (CI)

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements eg PCI

Build and maintain strong business partnership relationships

Functional

Support the execution of day to day customer service-related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties. These customers will include retail fuelling sites, branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts and terminals.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Resolve customer complaints and escalations, provide reporting & insights, perform root cause analysis and highlight trends on complaints with the ability to implement strategies to reduce or remove complaints types that effect the customer experience

Manage bp customer claims and feedback processes including claim payments, top up payments to third party service providers, preparation of approved legal documentation, letters, prepaid fuel cards etc.

Effectively diagnose and resolve customer escalations providing a complete and accurate solution, monitoring progress of claims/feedback whilst ensuring compliance to complaint management timelines,

Build and maintain effective working relationships with all stakeholders from GBS ANZ and bp

Actively promote & encourage all online services & products as part of self-serve strategy

Seek opportunities and share insights and suggestions towards process improvements and help drive and implement digital and process transformation and continuous improvement initiatives, ensuring that all procedures are relevant in support of best practice and standardisation

Interact with customers and team members confidently utilising active listening and negotiating skills ensuring a low effort service delivery to each customer interaction.

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems

Education, Experience

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent

Deep Customer Service Experience and Omni channel capability including Social Media

6+ years proven experience leading and coaching a team within a corporate call centre environment with a solid understanding of call centre metrics and management of a call centre queue & workforce management and CRMs



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



