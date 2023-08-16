Aspac Privacy Marketing Manager Castrol

Job summary

At Castrol, we manage huge amounts of customers & consumers data and together with other C&P sub-entities, our business has been identified as a high risk one when it comes to data privacy. This role requires a commercially-minded marketer who will be accountable for the execution of bp’s privacy requirements and the SPA for data privacy at Castrol globally. This role will ensure that Castrol business use cases abide by Digital Privacy & Security’s global data standards and will set the Castrol specific guidelines for data usage The aim is to maximize consent rates to enable communication with customers and consumers to build sustainable Marketing activities in a secure way, building trust in the long term. The role will ensure data privacy from end-to-end in Castrol products and services and will drive how privacy can exist with marketing and advertising technology. It will interface with critical stakeholders in Castrol (Marketing, Operations, Legal, Digital Security, I&E…) and outside of Castrol (other data privacy managers at C&P and rest of bp).

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



- Drive innovation to shape and iterate the Privacy culture approach and risk framework in Castrol.

- Act as a senior source of expertise for data privacy, providing specialist advice to guarantee legal grounds for Castrol use cases.

- Work alongside our Central Data Privacy Office to support the appropriate management of risk and SAR, and identify remediation activities to be built in as part of the Privacy Program.

- Work closely with Castrol team members to identify areas which may be vulnerable to data privacy risk and work across functions to implement solutions.

- Continuously develop both privacy/legal knowledge and digital capabilities, run training sessions and influence key partners as a go-to contact point for questions on privacy, creating a strong data culture.

- Conducting data mapping exercises of entity level information storage, maintain ROPA system.

- Support Central Data Office to build a future proof customer identity and single customer view.

- Collaborate with C&P Privacy Manager, Digital Security and Legal on activities involving PII such as potential breach incidents, vendor transmission of PII, or company-wide risk assessments.

- Good understanding of the principles of Privacy culture, existing data protection and privacy challenges with handling personal data.

- Solid understanding and awareness of domestic and global privacy laws, regulations and standards (information security, GDPR, CCPA …)

- Knowledge of customers & consumers applications and services to deliver a safe digital experience.

- Experience and understanding of security for privacy concepts and technologies.

- Understanding of Ad-Tech / Mar-Tech ecosystem, frameworks, tools and solutions.

- Experience in managing and responding to data protection rights requests (SARs) and complaints.

- Effective communication and influence skills.

- Strong leadership, teamwork, & cross-group collaboration skills.

- Solid project management skills.

- Agile and process driven approach.

- Open thinking with ability to deal with conflicting views and integrate them.

- Significant experience across sales/ marketing/ operations/ legal.

Experience in data related roles, working in a matrix organisation, in multi country environment.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



