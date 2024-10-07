Job summary

Job Description – Assembly Technician

Summary

Located in Houston, TX, Conifer Systems has been in business for over 15-years and is seeing unprecedented growth. We contribute our success to our long-term employees, and an environment that promotes teamwork, collaboration, and professional development

We are looking for a Assembly Technician to join our dynamic team. As an Assembly Technician, you will represent Conifer Systems and be responsible for Assembly and installation of industrial combustion and environmental equipment including oxidizers, ovens, furnaces, flares, vapor combustors, vapor recovery units, scrubbers, bag houses, skids and other equipment or systems and associated controls.

This position will be assembling equipment at our headquarters in Houston, TX. Some travel will be required to assemble and install equipment in the field at customer locations.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Use hand tools to erect equipment.

Install industrial systems

Complete shop assembly of equipment as required

Perform troubleshooting and repair existing systems

Perform maintenance services

Read and follow drawing and blueprints

Any other duty, responsibility or task as assigned by Manager

Job Specific Competencies

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work and responds promptly to all call outs)

Attendance (employee’s record for being at work regularly and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Physical Job Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other functions may be assigned as business conditions change.

Physical Requirements:

Must be willing to travel +/- 25% including globally.

Must be able to drive and work in inclement weather conditions for extended periods.

Must be able to fly and otherwise travel domestically and internationally.

Must be able to work with the team in developing improved work processes for the department.

Ability to lift objects weighing up to 75 pounds.

Skills, Experience Required

Mechanical and/or Electronics or equivalent work experience or training/education accepted or Five years industrial mechanical/electrical maintenance/service experience and/or training in combustion or industrial training.

Must have and maintain a valid Driver's License and a clean driving record.

Must be a self-starter, able to work independently and in a team environment.

Must be able to work in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment.

Ability to solve problems, think analytically and communicate professionally in high pressure, time sensitive, customer environment.

Excellent communications skills, both written and verbal are required

Combustion and environmental equipment - preferred

Wiring, terminations, debugging

Read electrical/ladder schematics

Read P&ID’s and mechanical drawings

Familiar with industry specifications, e.g. NEMA, NEC/NFPA, UL, etc.

