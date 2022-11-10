Assessment & Diagnostics Specialist

The Assessment & Diagnostics team support the holistic and integrated approach to assessment and diagnostics across bp - fostering meritocracy and growth through fair and consistent assessment and diagnostic processes. This role will support the business by providing them with the right tools and data to make talent decisions.
Critical Skills:
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!