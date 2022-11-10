Assessment & Diagnostics Specialist

Job summary

The Assessment & Diagnostics team support the holistic and integrated approach to assessment and diagnostics across bp - fostering meritocracy and growth through fair and consistent assessment and diagnostic processes. This role will support the business by providing them with the right tools and data to make talent decisions.

Key accountabilities:

Actively practices and manages assessments - including GL & SLL roles - including report writing and feedback. Provide specialist assessment advisory services

High level management of pools of external assessors (associate pools) to support scalability of identified assessments and diagnostic solutions

Educates leaders and identified roles in the use of assessments and diagnostics for identification, selection and development of talent.

Supports the Assessment & Diagnostics Senior Manager to manage BAU requirements of assessment and diagnostics across the group.

Manages and maintains data to inform leadership capability building and strategic workforce planning requirements of future talent i.e. gaps.

Responsible for building required inhouse assessment/diagnostic capability, including the leveraging of online digital tools and assessments.

Essential Education: Occupational Psychologist

Critical Skills:

Accredited in a range of people assessment and diagnostics – actively practices

Strong consultation and needs identification

Data and analytics – linking insights to critical talent decisions

Coaching and facilitation skills

Project management

Critical Experience:

Implementation of end to end assessments and diagnostics

Building internal assessment capability

Managing assessment providers & maintaining relationships with key 3rd party suppliers

Administering assessments and diagnostics

Personal attributes:

Agile, accepts rapid change and retains an open mind.

Self-starter, has drive, initiative, highly organised and is collaborative.

Curiosity, seeks out fresh opinions and practices, to build on existing knowledge.

Motivated by pace and possibility, rapid learning, adopts ambiguity risk and failure.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!