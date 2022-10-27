Asset Accounting Analyst

Job summary

The FA Analyst is accountable in resolving day-to-day issues as and when necessary, processing requests for the entities assigned, and support the delivery of timely and accurate asset accounting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



 Support businesses and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively.

 Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of asset accounting transactions (e.g. creation of projects, depreciation run, retirements, impairments etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

 Support the delivery of timely and accurate closure of books and related reportings.

 Account reconciliations and various management and tax reports, pertaining to assets.

 Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced.

 Support customers in having a good understanding of the asset module and reporting requirements.

 Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the sub-ledger is accurate.

 Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

 May carry out supervisory responsibilities such as planning, assigning and directing work, and providing feedback and coaching to team members.

Key Challenges

 Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of asset accounting in accordance to agreed service levels.

 Develop a good understanding of the customer and business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

 Work within complex accounting and vast technological landscape

 High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the asset ledger to ensure it balances correctly.

 Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

 Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

 High level of familiarity with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities.



Education and Experience

 Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

 Recognised professional accounting qualification is preferred but not a must (e.g. ACCA, CA, CIMA).

 Minimum of 3 - 5 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.



Required Criteria

• English language competency

• Flexibility to work in shift, in particular during Period-end close



Preferred Criteria

 Shared service centre experience.

 SAP, JDE system experience.



