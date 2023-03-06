Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues through financial reporting, forecasting/planning, advising on policy and compliance and working with relevant stakeholders and teams across the business to effectively contribute to a range of finance activities.



Role Purpose



The Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for all Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting related issues. The Asset Accounting Analyst will support the Asset Accounting Team Lead to ensure that the Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting processes are compliant with the Group Policies and Procedures.



Key Accountabilities

• Delivery of Fixed Asset Accounting with capitalization

• Processing of disposals incl. preparation of disposal journals.

• Period end close (monthly, quarterly, year-end) - transfer of assets under construction to addition to fixed assets.

• Ensuring proper accounting treatment, particularly with regard to fixed assets management in SL, GL.

• Verification and handling of adjusting entries and transfers for capital expenditures.

• Screen and review inferior assets, preparation and booking of transfer posting documents.

• Process depreciation in terms of local GAAP and IFRS with appropriate sense check and analyse upcoming deviations.

• Ensuring that all asset movements are compliant with BP Policy & Authorities (Group Reporting Manual), local GAAP and IFRS

• Allocation of purchase requisition, handling of purchase requisition for capital expenditures local GAAP and IFRS, account assignment and clearance PM-orders for capital expenditures).

• Fixed Assets master data processing

• Establishment and maintenance of projects and associated data and reporting

• Reconciliation of accounts, preparation of quarterly reports and ad hoc reports

• Ensuring the right assignment of assets to the functional entities through monitoring activities and reconciliation of fixed assets ledger

• Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems

• Support projects and connect related areas to drive process improvements

• Maintain appropriate fixed asset and lease accounting system documentation

• Support team mailboxes used for user queries on all fixed asset and lease accounting issues.

• Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

• Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships



Key Challenges

• Handle fixed asset and lease accounting transactions on behalf of multiple locations

• System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate

• Operating in multiple regions and time zones.



Qualification & Experience and Competencies



Essential Education and Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

• Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

• Demonstrated competencies in the areas of process improvement

• 6 to 8 years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

• Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

• Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

• Good analytical and problem-solving skills

• Good communication and interpersonal skills

• Good organizational skills - attention to detail

• Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery

• Partner and service-oriented thinking

