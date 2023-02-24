Asset Accounting Analyst - Fixed - Term

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.



Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Asset Accounting Analyst – Maternity cover – Fixed – Term

Appr. 1 year

In this role You will:

Process disposals incl. preparation of disposal journals

Ensure proper accounting treatment, particularly with regard to fixed assets management in SL, GL

Be responsible for period end close (monthly, quarterly, year-end) - transfer of assets under construction to addition to fixed assets

Be responsible for verification and handling of adjusting entries and transfers for capital expenditures

Screen and review inferior assets, preparation and booking of transfer posting documents

Process depreciation in terms of local GAAP and IFRS with appropriate sense check and analyse upcoming deviations.

Ensure that all asset movements are compliant with BP Policy & Authorities (Group Reporting Manual), local GAAP and IFRS.

Ensuring compliance with „Component Accounting"

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS

Be responsible for Fixed Assets master data processing, reconciliation of accounts, preparation of quarterly reports, ad hoc reports and query handling for capital expenditures

Ensuring the right assignment of assets to the functional entities through monitoring activities and reconciliation of fixed assets ledger

Comply with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead.

What You will need to be successful:

Preferably 1-2 years’ experience in Finance area

Fluency in English is mandatory, Polish as a second language is an advantage

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Chartered accountant degree is an advantage

Local GAAP and IFRS skills are advantage

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Assertiveness

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested