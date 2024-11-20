Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Asset Accounting Analyst - German-speaking!

In this role You will:

Coordinate fixed asset-related activities within GBSE

Ensure adherence to accurate accounting treatment

Handle the capitalization of assets

Oversee the processing of disposals, including the preparation of disposal journals and providing mentorship and support to fellow team members

Play a crucial role in period end closings, including the transfer of assets under construction to additions to fixed assets

Verify and handling adjusting entries and transfers with precision

Review and addressing inferior assets, including the preparation and booking of transfer posting documents

Process depreciation while conducting sense checks and analyzing upcoming deviations

Ensure that all asset movements align with the Group Reporting Manual and local standards

Manage Fixed Assets master data processing

Conduct account reconciliations and preparing quarterly and ad hoc reports

Ensure the accurate assignment of assets to functional entities through diligent monitoring and reconciliation of the fixed assets ledger

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant University or Collage degree – preferably for Finance &, Accounting

Preferably 1-2 years’ experience in Finance area

Proficiency in both English and German

Excellent language and interpersonal skills, with a particular emphasis on being adaptable to client needs

Strong analytical abilities, a high level of numeracy, and a keen financial competence

A proactive demeanor and a readiness to take initiative

Outstanding communication and teamwork skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) 4th time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!