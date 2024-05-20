Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Purpose
We’re now ready to build a strong team for our new GBS center. If you have a digital-first mindset and a passion for creating effortless customer experiences, you will thrive here. Put your aptitude for solving complex business challenges with innovative digital solutions to work, while ensuring that safe and ethical work practices are adhered to. Above all, you will be backed by a culture that encourages curiosity, creativity and collaboration. Let’s hear from you.
The Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for all Fixed
Asset and Lease Accounting related issues. The Asset Accounting Analyst will support the Asset Accounting
Team Lead to ensure that the Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting processes are compliant with the Group Policies and Procedures. Specifically, they will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting transactions and processing in the ledgers. They are responsible for the resolution of outstanding reconciliation issues. Coaching team members and supporting change within the Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting team in the drive for exceptional partner service, operational excellence & compliance.
Key Accountabilities
continuous system and process improvements, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.
Key Challenges
Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, bp globally etc.)
This covers Key Decisions and to what extent?
Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.
Qualification & Experience and Competencies
Essential Education and Experience
Desirable Criteria
Value, Behaviours & Mindset
Values & Behaviours Safety
Demonstrate commitment to safety
Respect Communicate and influence with respect
Excellence
Pursue standardisation and simplification – brilliant at the basics
Courage
Demonstrate a speak up culture
One Team
Support and participate in service delivery as part of a one team environment
Mindset
Own your success
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.