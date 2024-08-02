Asset Accounting Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In India, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an Asset Accounting Senior Analyst!

Role Purpose

We’re now ready to build a strong globally diverse team for our new GBS center. If you have a digital-first mentality and a passion for crafting, customer experiences, you will thrive here. Put your interest in solving sophisticated business challenges with innovative digital solutions to work, while ensuring that safe and ethical work practices are adhered to. Above all, you will be backed by a culture that encourages curiosity, creativity and teamwork. Let’s hear from you.

The Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for fixes asset related issues. The Asset Accounting Analyst will support Asset Accounting team lead to ensure that the Accounting processes are aligned with the Group Policies and Procedures. Specifically, they will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all fixed asset transactions and processing in the ledgers. They are owners to the resolution of outstanding reconciliation issues. Mentoring team members and supporting change within the team in the drive for outstanding partner service, operational excellence & compliance

Key Accountabilities

Delivery of Fixed Asset Accounting with capitalization

Processing of disposals incl. Preparation of disposal journals.

Period end close (monthly, quarterly, year-end) -transfer of assets under construction to addition to fixed assets.

Ensuring accurate accounting treatment, particularly with regard to fixed assets management in SL, GL.

Verifying & owning of adjusting entries and transfers for capital expenditures.

Screen and review inferior assets, preparation and booking of transfer posting documents.

Process depreciation in terms of local GAAP and IFRS with appropriate sense check and analyse upcoming deviations.

Ensure at all asset movements Compliant BP Policy & Authorities (Group Reporting Manual), local GAAP and IFRS.

Ensuring compliance with "Component Accounting".

Allocation and handling of purchase requisition for capital expenditures local GAAP and IFRS

Account assignment and clearance PM-orders for capital expenditures.

Fixed Assets master data processing

Establishment and maintenance of projects and associated data and reporting

Reconciliation of accounts, preparation of quarterly reports and ad hoc reports.

Ensuring the right assignment of assets to the functional entities through supervising activities and reconciliation of fixed assets ledger.

Query handling for capital expenditures.

Deliver compliant services in line with period end close results

Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes

Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and improvements in execution, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.

Support projects and connect related areas to drive process improvements.

Maintain appropriate fixed asset and lease accounting system documentation

Support team mailboxes used for user queries on fixed asset and lease accounting issues.

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintaining internal and external business relationships ​

Key Challenges

Handle fixed asset and lease accounting transactions on behalf of multiple locations

Issues or problems are varied and complex with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and complex to navigate Operating in multiple regions and time zones.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Crucial Education and Experience

Bachelor’s in Accounting, Finance or related field.

Solid Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Proven competencies in improvement of execution

proven experience of 5-8 years in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Track record to meet month-end close and other results

Good analytical and solution oriented

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills -attention to detail

Team player and results oriented

Proven ability to work with under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Partner and service-oriented thinking

Desirable Criteria

Demonstrated fixed asset and lease accounting experience

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Interpersonal Skills

Working with a globally diverse mind-set

General accounting experience with financial reconciliation

