Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Asset Accounting Analyst!

Purpose of role

The Asset Accounting Analyst is responsible for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in asset accounting and reporting, performance reporting, statutory accounting, Internal and external audits and direct and indirect tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for outstanding customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Operational Proficiencies

Coordinate the prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc. in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures covering the entire Asset Life cycle ie. Assets Under Construction, Capitalization, Capitalization, Disposal etc

Ensure timely delivery of process assigned in asset accounting and reporting, performance reporting.

Supervise open and overdue items and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate team.

Ensure compliance with company policies, accounting principles, and regulatory requirements in all reconciliation activities

Conduct regular reconciliations of balance sheet accounts to ensure accuracy and completeness.

Stay updated on accounting standards and regulations relevant to Asset Accounting practices.

High level of familiarity with the systems used to record the accounts to ensure it complies and accounting requirements correctly.

Collaborating closely with partners and colleagues in different locations, time zones to resolve or further raise any difficult issues faced

Ensure timely liaising with seniors for adherence of control checks and its effectiveness

Timely communication to raise or gain transparency for sophisticated and adhoc queries raised by partner / embedded finance teams

To participate in internal and external audit if and when required

To adapt agile approach

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognized professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills - attention to detail

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added.

Minimum of 4 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting and 1 year of relevant experience in Fixed Asset Accounting

Required Criteria

English language competency

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience

General accounting experience

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management {+ 2 more}



