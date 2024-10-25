Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our best-in-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Asset Accounting - Lead!

The GBS Asset Accounting team lead for business is responsible for handling & directing a team to deliver accounting and reporting services. This role shall ensure the integrity and efficiency of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes. The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and running conformance to internal and external requirements.

The role entails ample opportunities and requires working with senior customers across BP’s GBS teams, liaise up with BP-wide finance and control teams.

Develops a team to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting clarity, integrity and operating perfection.

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, applying advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

Leads a team to provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging partnership to craft and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external standard processes are shared across the wider team.

Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

Expertise knowledge on SAP

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and advise on work for team members. Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports. Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation. Provide mentoring, guidance, and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent. Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure proficiency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance. Assign work to team members and run resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control, and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations



Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality accounting, reporting and controls

Partner with People and Culture and teams to ensure the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex work

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more effectively and play to win

Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 15+ years tried experience with consistent record of successfully delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes

Relevant Fixed Asset operational experienced / qualified accountant. Prior experience in handling high performing team(s) with delivery accountability on accounting, reporting and controls

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation

Oil/Energy shown experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Experience in process transformation initiatives

In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.