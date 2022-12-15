Grade HResponsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using sound technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance and working independently and with relevant teams across the business to effectively deliver a range of finance activities to drive the delivery of outstanding results.
Role Purpose
Asset Accounting SME provides deep process domain knowledge around the applicable activities and processes performed by the Asset and Lease Accounting team together with the systems and business models that underpin them. In addition to performing more complex operational activities, they will manage complex and escalated issues, perform in depth troubleshooting, review and approval activities to support operations delivery, quality management and control.
Key Accountabilities