In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Asset Accounting SME

In this role You will:

Coordinate fixed asset-related activities and ensure accurate adherence to accounting treatment.

Handle the capitalization of assets.

Manage the period-end close (monthly, quarterly, year-end) process, including the transfer of assets under construction to additions to fixed assets.

Verify and handle adjusting entries and transfers for capital expenditures.

Screen and review inferior assets, prepare and book transfer posting documents.

Process depreciation in accordance with local GAAP and IFRS, conducting appropriate sense checks and analyzing potential deviations.

Ensure that all asset movements align with the Group Reporting Manual, local GAAP, and IFRS.

Manage account reconciliation, prepare quarterly reports, and generate ad hoc reports.

Handle queries related to capital expenditures and provide guidance if corrections are required.

Act as the first point of contact for fixed asset-related queries, including those related to audits and system tests.

Co-ordinate and prioritize the daily, monthly, quarterly, yearly activities.

Strongly support the implementation of the major RTR fixed assets projects.

Prepare an action plan for addressing backlogs that may arise during fixed asset transitions and actively participate in issue resolution. As the SME, you will follow up, support, and coordinate the closure of the action plan.

Participate in the review of the account reconciliation process and control assurance process, providing feedback to team members and suggesting improvements for quality.

Coordinate Continuous Improvement initiatives to ensure standardization and the sharing of best practices across Fixed Assets and RTR teams.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree with proven experience in the field of Fixed asset accounting.

Experience with major projects (e.g., system or process standardization) in the fixed asset or R2R area.

Proficiency in English.

Strong language and interpersonal skills, with a particular focus on client responsiveness.

Solid analytical skills, numeracy, and a strong understanding of finance.

Customer- and service-oriented approach.

Confident demeanor in interactions with both internal and external partners.

Strong communication and collaboration skills to drive process improvements across various teams.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



