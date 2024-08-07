Asset Accounting SME

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working.

What you will deliver

Accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording and payment of all third party supplier invoices while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational excellence and compliance.



• Manage more sophisticated & unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and

Constantly changing requirements and demands.

• Establish & manage relationships with stakeholders of different levels of seniority.

• Regularly track and resolve outstanding issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties, complete incident root cause analysis and action closures.

• Provide invoice processing related advice and information to staff across the GBS and its Business

Partners as and when required. The role is expected to provide extensive & value added analysis with proposal & recommendations

• Implement best practices for the invoice processing process and proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

• Ensure accurate and timely delivery of payables services (i.e. invoice/ payment processing, report preparation, etc.)

• Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the relevant systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

• Enforce compliance with the Balance Sheet Integrity/ Reconciliation standard; accurate and timely reporting to Internal Control on ledgers for which the team is responsible.

• Work with relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned and facilitate internal and external audit review



Expectations

• High level of familiarity with the systems used in order to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly

• There is a high financial and reputational risk involved in prompt and accurate payments and invoice processing. Payments and invoices processed to be reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy

• Invoices need to be indexed, processed and verified in an accurate and timely manner within tight deadlines

• Maintain good relationships with external stakeholders to facilitate service delivery excellence.

• Liaising with vendors and colleagues in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring rigorous coordination between teams BP

• Supporting team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems

• Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners

Essential Education & Experience

• Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field

• Currently pursuing professional qualifications (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) as added advantage

• Minimum of 6-10 years of experience in general accounting, invoice processing and/ or payables operations.

• Experience on tools – JDE, SAP, Ariba Guided Buying in payables and invoice processing, Sophisticated skills in Excel .

Mindsets

• Own your success - Accountable for delivering innovative business outcomes; Seeks opportunities to

improve and digitize process delivery; Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

• Think big - Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future; Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

• Be curious - Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies; Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

• Effortless customer experiences - Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self service customer experiences

• Digital first - Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems



Key Competencies

• Operational Excellence - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem

resolution and change management

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation

opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

• Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

• Digital Fluency - Effectively uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a complex problem or process into component parts

using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps

interdependencies, and reviews trends within a complex problem or situation. Challenges

assumptions and reliability of acquired information

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety

of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions

and derive insights

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital

technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes,

and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to he stakeholder. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

• Business Acumen - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently