Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Purpose:
Asset Accounting SME provides deep process domain knowledge around the applicable activities and processes performed by the Asset and Lease Accounting team together with the systems and business models that underpin them. In addition to performing more sophisticated operational activities, they will handle sophisticated and raised issues, perform in depth. Address, review and approval activities to support operations delivery, quality management and control.
Key Accountabilities:
Responsibilities
Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for intensified operational issues
Analyse, resolve root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to sophisticated issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.
Implement more sophisticated day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations.
Assist the Team Lead in advising the work of team members
Train / mentor team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates
Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof
Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis based off metrics and partner with Team Lead to craft appropriate action plans
Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and handling projects to deliver these solutions.
Support specific processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies
Key Challenges:
Issues or problems are complex and sophisticated with much ambiguity
System and process interfaces are numerous and sophisticated to navigate Operating in multiple regions and time zones.
Education and Experience:
Bachelor's in related field or Equivelent
Good Experience in Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation) Validated proficiencies in the areas of process improvement
8+ Years of validated experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions
Proven skills in problem solving and negotiation
Good interpersonal skills and attention to detail
Ability to influence and inspire changes across multi-functional teams
Ability to perform high volume detailed work
Team-focused, results oriented
Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to sophisticated issues
Desirable Criteria:
Exposure to SAP (preferable)
Validated Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting experience
Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets
Communication-verbal & written Facilitation & Training
Business insight
Establishing relationships on trust
Critical thinking
Working with a global mind-set
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
