This role is eligible for relocation within country

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Purpose:

Asset Accounting SME provides deep process domain knowledge around the applicable activities and processes performed by the Asset and Lease Accounting team together with the systems and business models that underpin them. In addition to performing more sophisticated operational activities, they will handle sophisticated and raised issues, perform in depth. Address, review and approval activities to support operations delivery, quality management and control.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsibilities

Provide deep process domain expertise and serve as the point of contact for intensified operational issues

Analyse, resolve root cause and apply appropriate resolutions to sophisticated issues, problems and new initiatives across related processes.

Implement more sophisticated day to day processes / activities to ensure delivery meets required expectations.

Assist the Team Lead in advising the work of team members

Train / mentor team members in day-to-day duties, process changes, system implementations and policy updates

Maintain end to end desktop documentation assuring the accuracy and integrity thereof

Perform analytics, drive insight and root cause analysis based off metrics and partner with Team Lead to craft appropriate action plans

Identify and analyse process and system improvement opportunities, develop short term workaround solutions or provide recommendations for permanent solutions and take a leading role in initiating and handling projects to deliver these solutions.

Support specific processes and related decision making to ensure the accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and appropriate processes and policies

Key Challenges:

Issues or problems are complex and sophisticated with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and sophisticated to navigate Operating in multiple regions and time zones.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor's in related field or Equivelent

Good Experience in Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation) Validated proficiencies in the areas of process improvement

8+ Years of validated experience in the areas of relationship management/process improvement/ strategic project enablement

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills as well as a robust understanding of control processes; able to exercise sound technical judgment in making business decisions

Proven skills in problem solving and negotiation

Good interpersonal skills and attention to detail

Ability to influence and inspire changes across multi-functional teams

Ability to perform high volume detailed work

Team-focused, results oriented

Conflict resolution and ability to find solutions to sophisticated issues

Desirable Criteria:

Exposure to SAP (preferable)

Validated Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting experience

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written Facilitation & Training

Business insight

Establishing relationships on trust

Critical thinking

Working with a global mind-set



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.