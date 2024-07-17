Asset Accounting Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Purpose

We’re now ready to build a strong team for our new GBS center. If you have a digital-first mentality and a passion for crafting crafted customer experiences, you will thrive here. Put your interest in solving sophisticated business challenges with innovative digital solutions to work, while ensuring that safe and ethical work practices are adhered to. Above all, you will be backed by a culture that encourages curiosity, creativity and teamwork. Let’s hear from you. The Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting Hub Team is the main contact point within the Group for fixes asset related issues. The Asset Accounting Analyst will support Asset Accounting team lead to ensure that the Accounting processes are aligned with the Group Policies and Procedures. Specifically, they will support the delivery of 'silent running', accurate and timely recording of all fixed asset transactions and processing in the ledgers. They are responsible for the resolution of outstanding reconciliation issues. Mentoring team members and supporting change withinteam in the drive for outstanding partner service, operational excellence & compliance

Key Accountabilities

Delivery of Fixed Asset Accounting with capitalization

Processing of disposals incl. preparation of disposal journals.

Period end close (monthly, quarterly, year-end) -transfer of assets under construction to addition to fixed assets.

Ensuring accurate accounting treatment, particularly with regard to fixed assets management in SL, GL.

Verification and handling of adjusting entries and transfers for capital expenditures.

Screen and review inferior assets, preparation and booking of transfer posting documents.

Process depreciation in terms of local GAAP and IFRS with appropriate sense check and analyse upcoming deviations.

Ensuring that all asset movements are compliant with BP Policy & Authorities (Group Reporting Manual), local GAAP and IFRS.

Ensuring compliance with „Component Accounting".

Allocation of purchase requisition, handling of purchase requisition for capital expenditures local GAAP and IFRS, account assignment and clearance PM-orders for capital expenditures).

Fixed Assets master data processing

Establishment and maintenance of projects and associated data and reporting

Reconciliation of accounts, preparation of quarterly reports and ad hoc reports.

Ensuring the right assignment of assets to the functional entities through supervising activities and reconciliation of fixed assets ledger.

Query handling for capital expenditures.

Deliver compliant services in line with period end close deliverables

Share knowledge within the wider team hold training on process changes

Partner with and support all members of the Hub Team to deliver process silent running, continuous system and improvements in execution, analyze and resolve the root cause of problems.

Support projects and connect related areas to drive process improvements.

Maintain appropriate fixed asset and lease accounting system documentation

Support team mailboxes used for user queries on all fixed asset and lease accounting issues.

Identification and resolution of internal control gaps

Facilitation and maintenance of internal and external business relationships ​

Key Challenges

Handle fixed asset and lease accounting transactions on different locations

Issues or problems are multifaceted and sophisticated with much ambiguity

System and process interfaces are numerous and sophisticated to navigate

Operating in multiple regions and time zones

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or related field.

Strong Experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and validation)

Demonstrated competencies in improvement of execution

3 -5 years of experience in the areas of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Ability to meet month-end close and other results

Good analytical and problem-solving skills•Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good organizational skills -attention to detail

Team-focused, results oriented

Ability to work with deadlines, under pressure with a track record of delivery.

Partner and service-oriented thinking

Desirable Criteria

Demonstrated fixed assetand lease accounting experience

Knowledge of G/L’s, Income Statements, Balance Sheets

Communication-verbal & written

Working with a global mind-set

General accounting experienceExperience with financial reconciliation

Value, Behaviours & Mindset

Values & Behaviours

Safety - Demonstrate commitment to safety

Respect - Communicate and influence with respect

Excellence - Pursue standardisation and simplification –brilliant at the basics Courage - Demonstrate a speak up culture

One Team - Support and participate in service delivery as part of a one team environment

Mindset

Be responsible for your own success

Responsible for delivering innovative business outcomes

Seeks opportunities to improve and digitize process delivery

Adheres to safe and ethical work practices

Think big

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities and skills for the future

Values collaboration and collaborates to achieve results

Be curious

Willing to suggest new ways of working, processes and technologies

Ensures the delivery and improvement of digital solutions to benefit customers

Effortless customer experience

Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Develops cross-functional collaboration in support of One Finance

Digital first

Applies creative digital solutions to solve problems ​



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Project Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.