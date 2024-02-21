Job summary

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We provide heat, light, and mobility to customer worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplaces. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why to help people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment. bp Pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenience network of 100,000 EV (Electric Vehicle) charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. You can help us to get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify! As an Asset Contract Manager & back-office your will play a key role in the French EV business roll out.

The role of Asset Contract Manager & back-office is responsible for managing Lease Contracts & backoffice. He/her works closely & coordinately with the Real Estate Team (local & central Teams) In this role you will:

be responsible for managing lease contracts: check, validate & pay fees, and rents.

Coordinate with financials teams

Be responsible for updating SAP with accurate & reliable data.

Pilot rents per sites: identify gap between actuals & forecast.

Manage communication with landlords including claims.

Support Real Estate Team to set commercial offers, to identify risks & make mitigation proposals.

Coordinate contracts signatures

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Hold relevant Asset contract management experience.

Very good knowledge of Real Estate legal aspects. • Good understanding in commercial operations & Customer focused.

SAP knowledge • Excellent French writing

Native in French, Fluent in English

Interpersonal Skills.

Rigorous, flexible & reliable

Team player behavior



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



