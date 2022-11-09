Job summary

The Asset Coordinator is an Operations Specialist for a process unit or area who leads the coordination effort between Operations and Maintenance. Daily, this role tests what is "real in the field" regarding personal safety, process safety, and compliance, and intervenes as necessary to drive performance.

The Asset Coordinator is accountable to establish expectations and drive Operations and Maintenance personnel working on their unit to thoroughly assess, understand, and control personal safety risks through the use of safe work permits and compliance with procedures.

Control of Work expert for the unit

Ensures safe and efficient implementation of CoW. Considers safe level of work and concurrent work in daily and weekly schedule development.

Prioritizes all maintenance and project work, and sets the daily and weekly work schedules

Ensure adequate Operations support and coverage for work activities.

Ensures equipment is prepared safely and on time for maintenance

Ensure the appropriate approvals are identified for maintenance work.

Leads the daily and weekly maintenance scheduling meetings

Prioritizes all maintenance and project work, and sets the daily and weekly work schedules based on production team direction and needs

Ensures EZ notifications are prioritized appropriately

Communicates work plans to unit personnel

With input from the Production Specialist, maintains an evergreen 16week maintenance look ahead

Maintenance backlog planning and management

Accountable for PM compliance

Accountable for issuance of the Maintenance Coordinator Game Plan update on behalf of the operations team.

Ensures work that cannot be performed on stream is fully scoped and incorporated into the TAR work list.

Education and Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent required

Additional technical education or equivalent in engineering is desirable

7 years of experience in petrochemical operations OR 3 years of experience in a relevant industry with a technical degree

Why join us!

The Asset Coordinator is accountable to establish expectations and drive completion of Process Safety related maintenance activities, and to ensure the MOC policy is applied for changes that require mechanical work.Ensures Process Safety related maintenance activities are completed on time. Acts as gatekeeper for whether an MOC is required for an MOThe Asset Coordinator ensures that LDAR and BWON repairs are completed on time.The Asset Coordinator leads the maintenance planning process for Operations (Maintenance Work Process).The Asset Coordinator leads the development of (on behalf of Operations) and delivers the annual maintenance budget.The Asset Coordinator is accountable for creating and nurturing a culture of teamwork, learning, two-way communication, and integrityHere at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for operations experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.